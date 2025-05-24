Griffith & Werner Inc. Makes New $3.53 Million Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Griffith & Werner Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,000. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.3% of Griffith & Werner Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 12,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 60,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 33,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.52.

NYSE:PG opened at $165.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $389.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.29. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $156.58 and a 1-year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,520 shares of company stock valued at $10,999,268. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

