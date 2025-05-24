199,730 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Acquired by Amiral Gestion

Amiral Gestion acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 199,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,047,000. PayPal accounts for approximately 10.8% of Amiral Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Arete Research set a $81.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.68.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $69.85 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

