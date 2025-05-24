Warm Springs Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Warm Springs Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.6% of Warm Springs Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,607,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,896,969,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,803 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,852,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,907 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,123,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,980,000 after acquiring an additional 338,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,904,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,485,000 after acquiring an additional 183,962 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $582.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $556.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $583.20. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The firm has a market cap of $578.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.