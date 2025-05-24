PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 217,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $18,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PayPal from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on PayPal from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PayPal from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.68.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock opened at $69.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.16. The company has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

