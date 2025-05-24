Forum Financial Management LP Has $4.29 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,480 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waycross Partners LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 27,794 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,060,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $515,000. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,413,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 38,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $19,625,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $295.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.07. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $248.88 and a one year high of $630.73. The firm has a market cap of $267.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn acquired 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $320.80 per share, for a total transaction of $491,786.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,386.40. This represents a 34.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kristen Gil purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $271.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,329.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,327.06. This trade represents a 3,135.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Hsbc Global Res cut UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $501.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.87.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

