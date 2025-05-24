Formidable Asset Management LLC Acquires 20 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Family Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,343,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Strategent Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $582.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $556.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $583.20. The firm has a market cap of $578.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $616.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

