Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,761 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,319,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,724,306,000 after buying an additional 7,157,113 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,659,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,293,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,331 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,289,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,608,337,000 after acquiring an additional 749,047 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,789,254,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,915,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,377,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,954 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $107.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $119.96. The company has a market cap of $133.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.19, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.30.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.55.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,174 shares in the company, valued at $17,893,713.60. This trade represents a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $3,010,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,026,263.04. The trade was a 18.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,929 shares of company stock worth $5,644,780 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

