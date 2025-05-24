Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Cut by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,740 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $1,927,377,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $1,035,905,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,430,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,282,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,895 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,395,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,370,559,000 after buying an additional 1,298,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,968,658 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,133,053,000 after buying an additional 1,294,643 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.50.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of UNP opened at $222.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.43. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $258.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.29%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

