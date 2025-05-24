4,843 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Bought by Baer Investment Advisory LLC

Baer Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,843 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,000. Intuit makes up approximately 6.8% of Baer Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True North Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $720.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $616.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $621.21. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $734.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intuit from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intuit from $714.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $3,895,059.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,219,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,436,774. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total transaction of $4,999,510.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,401,849.72. This trade represents a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,696 shares of company stock worth $14,347,731. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

