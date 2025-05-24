Columbia River Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,908 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for 2.1% of Columbia River Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $509.24 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $540.81. The stock has a market cap of $319.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $474.84 and its 200 day moving average is $500.92.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

