Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $888,000 Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 12,026 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 15,186 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $48.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.68. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $43.75 and a 1-year high of $53.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.00 and its 200-day moving average is $49.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

