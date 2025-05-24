UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Decreases Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,585,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,846 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $149,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Moderna by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,894,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,756,000 after buying an additional 669,614 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 315,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,842,000 after acquiring an additional 69,360 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 2,150.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 22,192 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 4,418.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 147,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 144,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $12,474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $26.26 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $170.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by $0.40. Moderna had a negative net margin of 110.04% and a negative return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $108.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Moderna in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

