Invst LLC Acquires 206 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Invst LLC boosted its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in State Street by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 2,942.9% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in State Street by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT stock opened at $96.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.24 and a 200-day moving average of $93.95.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.06. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 price target on shares of State Street and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.15.

Insider Activity at State Street

In other State Street news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $117,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,154.88. The trade was a 15.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

