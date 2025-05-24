Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $1.56 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,578 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 36,303 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 19,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 51,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.07.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $80.70 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $96.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 85.11%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

