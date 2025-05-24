WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 69.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,452 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

BATS:MOAT opened at $88.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $75.43 and a 1-year high of $99.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.39.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

