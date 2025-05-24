Retirement Planning Group LLC NY Invests $214,000 in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Retirement Planning Group LLC NY purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTEC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $177.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.24. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $134.11 and a 52 week high of $193.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.96.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

