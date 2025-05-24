PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. Barclays lowered their target price on PTC from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on PTC from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on PTC from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $168.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. PTC has a 12 month low of $133.38 and a 12 month high of $203.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.56.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.42. PTC had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $636.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PTC will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $96,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,650.12. This trade represents a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $318,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,960. This trade represents a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in PTC by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in PTC by 15.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in PTC by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in PTC by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in PTC by 1.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

