3,184 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Bought by Baer Investment Advisory LLC

Baer Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,184 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,000. United Rentals comprises 4.7% of Baer Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in United Rentals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $701,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,128. This represents a 13.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $499,748.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,957.06. This represents a 26.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,908 shares of company stock worth $1,890,567 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI stock opened at $700.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $636.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $707.73. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $525.91 and a 12 month high of $896.98. The company has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $485.00 to $780.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Cfra Research raised United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $702.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on United Rentals from $850.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $732.00 to $786.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $757.38.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

