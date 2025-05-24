Montchanin Asset Management LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Montchanin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $15,890,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,034,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,992,000 after buying an additional 50,113 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $2,643,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 337.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on STC. Wall Street Zen cut Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Stewart Information Services Stock Down 0.3%

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $60.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.46. Stewart Information Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.61 and a fifty-two week high of $78.44.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.50 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Stewart Information Services’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.