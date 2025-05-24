Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,973,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,299,000 after buying an additional 56,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,026,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,321,000 after acquiring an additional 60,458 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Marriott International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,720,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,682,000 after buying an additional 15,923 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Marriott International by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,661,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,168,000 after buying an additional 1,570,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Marriott International by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,469,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,662,000 after buying an additional 512,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $283.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $308.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Marriott International from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (down from $313.00) on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, April 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.50.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $257.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.86. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $307.52. The company has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total transaction of $292,463.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,811.48. This represents a 18.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total value of $270,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,599,832.04. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Further Reading

