Retirement Planning Group LLC NY Acquires Shares of 5,110 JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Retirement Planning Group LLC NY acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wick Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC now owns 228,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 34,249 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 321,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,736,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $625,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 191,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter.
NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $52.04 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $44.31 and a one year high of $58.54. The firm has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01 and a beta of -0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.63.
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
