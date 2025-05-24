NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives $117.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.38.
NTES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on NetEase from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Monday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.
Read Our Latest Report on NetEase
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetEase
NetEase Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $119.75 on Friday. NetEase has a 52-week low of $75.85 and a 52-week high of $123.56. The company has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.37 and a 200-day moving average of $98.47.
NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.14. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.16 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetEase will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NetEase Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.85%.
NetEase Company Profile
NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NetEase
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Pfizer’s 7.5% Dividend: Income Haven or House of Cards?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 Trades Members of Congress Are Making Right Now
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- TJX Stock Price Stumble Is Your Chance to Pick Up a Bargain
Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.