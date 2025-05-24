NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives $117.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.38.

NTES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on NetEase from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Monday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NetEase

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetEase

NetEase Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTES. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NetEase in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 1,415.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $119.75 on Friday. NetEase has a 52-week low of $75.85 and a 52-week high of $123.56. The company has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.37 and a 200-day moving average of $98.47.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.14. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.16 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetEase will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.85%.

NetEase Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.