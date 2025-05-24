Forum Financial Management LP Purchases 285 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,061,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,008,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,792 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,268,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,968,000 after acquiring an additional 354,694 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,252,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,831,000 after acquiring an additional 671,710 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,877,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,458,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,086 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,284,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,297 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $186.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.53. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $163.19 and a 52 week high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.