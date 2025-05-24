Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC Invests $3.46 Million in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,115 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $629,197,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1,400.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,509,717 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $324,393,000 after buying an additional 1,409,116 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,651,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $354,858,000 after buying an additional 756,900 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,664,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $357,638,000 after buying an additional 631,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $130,772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.3%

LNG stock opened at $229.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $153.03 and a one year high of $257.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.93.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.63%.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In other news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total transaction of $1,975,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,448,852.34. This represents a 20.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Argus initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LNG

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.