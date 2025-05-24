Warm Springs Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Warm Springs Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000. Cloudflare makes up about 1.5% of Warm Springs Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:NET opened at $158.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -720.20 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.24 and a 1-year high of $177.37.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $479.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.49 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $7,597,775.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 413,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,961,421.52. This trade represents a 11.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.83, for a total transaction of $5,504,419.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,143.70. This represents a 84.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 564,297 shares of company stock valued at $73,906,935. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NET. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Cloudflare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cloudflare from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.79.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

