Westfuller Advisors LLC Purchases 404 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,917,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,730,000 after acquiring an additional 66,248 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 971,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,673,000 after purchasing an additional 32,175 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 682,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,564,000 after purchasing an additional 69,536 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 577,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,231,000 after purchasing an additional 21,637 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 7.3%

BATS NUSC opened at $39.03 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $32.87 and a 12 month high of $46.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.07.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

