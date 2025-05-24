Auxier Asset Management Decreases Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Auxier Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,282 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in HP were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of HP from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HP from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $613,817.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814.81. This represents a 99.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $453,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

HP Trading Down 1.8%

HPQ stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.05. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $39.80.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. Research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.2894 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.37%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

