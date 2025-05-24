Westfuller Advisors LLC Has $604,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) by 96.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,310 shares during the quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio now owns 2,274,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,513,000 after acquiring an additional 379,649 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 463,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 77,994 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 730.2% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 408,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,692,000 after purchasing an additional 359,357 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 388,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 26,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 183,000 shares during the period.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Trading Up 2.2%

NYSEARCA IAUM opened at $33.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average of $28.97. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $34.37.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

