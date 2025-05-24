CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Buys New Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEO. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,510.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,509,057 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,225 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $35,267,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2,408.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,008 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,408 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $17,558,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 868,408.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 868,508 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,478,000 after purchasing an additional 868,408 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 1.2%

AEO stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.39.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.76%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

