North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 414.4% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 17,100.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CSGP stock opened at $73.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.74 and its 200-day moving average is $76.28. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.40 and a beta of 0.89. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.26 and a twelve month high of $87.04.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $709.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.00 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 5.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In related news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $139,745.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,534.40. This represents a 5.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $99.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.31.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

