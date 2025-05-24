Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 10,563 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,292 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 10,563 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 32,445 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 29,642,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $293,460,000 after buying an additional 5,295,086 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2,905.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,989,463 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $79,096,000 after buying an additional 7,723,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

