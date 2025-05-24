Retirement Planning Group LLC NY Purchases Shares of 1,564 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Retirement Planning Group LLC NY purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Retirement Planning Group LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,001.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 617,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,994,000 after acquiring an additional 561,132 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,951,000 after buying an additional 2,187,803 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 194,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,689,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,892,000. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $582.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $556.74 and a 200-day moving average of $583.20. The stock has a market cap of $578.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $616.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

