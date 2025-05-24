Peak Retirement Planning Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Peak Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Peak Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,384.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,400,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,864 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21,217.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,034,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,109 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $194,785,000. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19,718.0% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 713,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,352,000 after purchasing an additional 709,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,752.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 590,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,106,000 after purchasing an additional 587,596 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $187.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.06. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.23 and a 1 year high of $219.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.80.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

