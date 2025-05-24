Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $25,219.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,359.92. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $71.51 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $67.12 and a 1-year high of $82.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.95. The company has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 price target on shares of Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

