Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Has $2.32 Million Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC lowered its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,665 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,001 shares during the quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in GSK by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 22,405 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at $38.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $45.45.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. GSK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.4216 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 86.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 price target for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GSK

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.