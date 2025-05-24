Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Stock Price Down 13% – Time to Sell?

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 13% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 2,011,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 1,032,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Azincourt Energy Trading Up 25.0%
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.78.
About Azincourt Energy
Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.
