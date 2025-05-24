Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Sells 36,432 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,432 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $55.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.63. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.61. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $60.88.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

