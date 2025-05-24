Michels Family Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 7,100 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Michels Family Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,309.3% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 3,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $266,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,784,750.12. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 9,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $745,282.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,038.78. This trade represents a 17.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,088 shares of company stock valued at $8,105,928. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $87.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $89.85.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.