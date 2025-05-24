Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DECK. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price target (down from $129.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC set a $150.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $154.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.68.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 20.0%

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $100.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $93.72 and a 12-month high of $223.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.10.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $40,344.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. The trade was a 2.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 241,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,568,318.68. This represents a 9.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 14,234 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 931.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 843.1% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 134,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,026,000 after purchasing an additional 120,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,914 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.