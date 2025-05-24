Griffith & Werner Inc. Buys New Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Griffith & Werner Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,899 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of F. NCP Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 74,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 28,528 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Ford Motor by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 196,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 91,300 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Ford Motor by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 455,671 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 49,844 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $1,012,000. Finally, Wernau Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.06. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on F. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

