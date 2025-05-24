Novem Group Invests $204,000 in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Novem Group acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Sherwood Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,127,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 34,354 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 757.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,052,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,465,000 after acquiring an additional 929,409 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 782.8% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4%
NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $21.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.62. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $21.56. The company has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.86.
Schwab International Equity ETF Profile
Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab International Equity ETF
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Pfizer’s 7.5% Dividend: Income Haven or House of Cards?
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- 3 Trades Members of Congress Are Making Right Now
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- TJX Stock Price Stumble Is Your Chance to Pick Up a Bargain
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.