Westfuller Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Westfuller Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Westfuller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $532.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $563.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $509.56 and its 200 day moving average is $533.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.