Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,529 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $24,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 236.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CARR opened at $71.00 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $54.22 and a 1 year high of $83.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CARR. Barclays increased their price target on Carrier Global from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

