Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 3,372 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $33,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.83.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $455.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $459.93. The stock has a market cap of $112.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 893.33, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 13,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $4,856,790.66. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 405,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,351,554.96. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,556 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.54, for a total transaction of $24,863,532.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,192,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,280,679.40. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,431 shares of company stock valued at $74,472,548 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

