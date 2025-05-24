iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) is Invst LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Invst LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,414 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Invst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $27,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 465.5% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,611,000. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $225.97 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $168.49 and a 12-month high of $231.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.