Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Position Decreased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 94.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,954 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 682,381 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $10,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,142,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,197,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517,272 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $658,735,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $645,710,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 562.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,447,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $631,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,193,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,223 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on WDAY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Workday from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 6,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total transaction of $1,607,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,324 shares in the company, valued at $29,556,522. The trade was a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total value of $112,595.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,789,921.75. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,724 shares of company stock worth $77,976,126. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Trading Down 12.5%

Shares of WDAY opened at $238.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The company has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.