Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $6,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Stock Down 0.7%

Airbnb stock opened at $126.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.04. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.88 and a twelve month high of $163.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $300,897.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,220,827.19. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.76, for a total transaction of $23,305,636.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,294,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,590,061.20. This represents a 8.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,631,064 shares of company stock valued at $204,677,803 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

