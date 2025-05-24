Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $3.14 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $194.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $205.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.62.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

