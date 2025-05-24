Auxier Asset Management Trims Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Auxier Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 479.4% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:DD opened at $67.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.03. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $90.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -863.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DD. Wall Street Zen lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

