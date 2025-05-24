GTS Securities LLC Has $1.69 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

GTS Securities LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 202.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,152 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 47,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,444,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,267,000 after purchasing an additional 216,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3,954.7% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 279,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,044,000 after purchasing an additional 272,560 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. Argus cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.

Shares of OMC opened at $73.17 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.13 and a 52-week high of $107.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.19 and its 200-day moving average is $84.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

